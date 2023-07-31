SpendEdge Helped Automotive Firm Achieve Sourcing Goals and Ensure Best Value Delivery

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with an automotive giant to achieve sourcing goals and ensure best value delivery.

An automotive parts manufacturer in Southern Europe turned to SpendEdge for assistance in evaluating how well its supplier base is faring in comparison with competitors on multiple parameters (like service quality, pricing, and more).

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts proceeded to vet the client's suppliers against industry standards and best practices to arrive at a short list of vendors that accurately answered these descriptions.

The experts then narrowed down the field to the best-fit supplier by applying more rigorous metrics.

Ever since onboarding, the supplier has been helping the client to stay on top of emerging technology trends, extend its product line, and enrich products with whole-new features. In sum, the experts helped the two businesses author a win-win relationship that is still paying appreciable dividends.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

