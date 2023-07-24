SpendEdge Helped Automotive Giant Achieve Procurement Transformation

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with an automotive giant manufacturer to achieve transformation and stay ahead of the competition.

The automotive giant was looking for benchmarking of its peer organizations, with special focus on the functioning of their purchase departments, their spending efficiency, and the metrics used.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts used KPIs such as cost, quality, service, and operational metrics, along with procurement costs to assess them. The experts also identified key procurement trends, and based on the assessment, gave multiple suggestions to the giant.

These suggestions included centralization of indirect goods/services to improve procurement efficiency and the adoption of big data and blockchain technology to automate supplier negotiations and improve traceability.

These tailor-made suggestions helped the client strengthen its purchase department and gain a competitive advantage when compared to its peers within a year.

Impact Delivered:

Identification of key procurement trends

Multiple bespoke suggestions to enhance function

Get ahead of competition within a year

Read the full case study: Click here

