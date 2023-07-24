SpendEdge Helped Banking Services Client Tackle Procurement Challenges

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently connected with a banking services client to solve procurement challenges related to core banking software.

According to SpendEdge procurement experts, the client had a multitude of other requirements to equip its procurement team to take well-informed decisions and achieve the desired business outcomes. Apart from this, the client also found navigating the complexities of the regulatory landscape in the EU amid the Brexit scenario a complex challenge.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, experts started with a comprehensive cost analysis of the core banking software, to help the client uncover valuable insights into the cost and benefits. The experts also tackle certain recruitment dilemmas with respect to physical security across its regions of operation through accurate procurement intelligence.

The exhaustive analysis undertaken by SpendEdge included a thorough study of the regulatory changes in the focus regions to effectively empower the banking services provider to stay one step ahead and devise suitable mitigatory measures.

Impact Delivered:

Enhanced cost savings through valuable insights

Superior workforce through recruitment intelligence

Developing mitigatory measures to stay ahead of competition

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

