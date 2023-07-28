SpendEdge Helped BFSI Firm Achieve Sourcing Goals and Ensure Best Value Delivery

NEW YORK , July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a banking service provider tackle a sharp vulnerability to supply chain hindrances because of outdated procurement systems that were in place.

The banking service provider also lacked sufficient visibility into its supply chain to take evasive action and promote a culture of compliance across its supplier base.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, the client engaged with them in an all-out effort to counter each of these challenges, to look for pragmatic and actionable supply-side insights.

The experts pored over each bottleneck with a fine toothcomb to propose crucial procurement best practices along with a detailed supplier analysis, clearly highlighting their operational and regulatory track record, including their preparedness to tackle market volatility.

Within a few months of implementation of the recommendations, the client witnessed marked improvements in supplier performance while significantly enhancing overall supply chain efficiency.

