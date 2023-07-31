SpendEdge Helped Client with Transportation and Logistics Procurement

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a UK-based client to rectify their lack of visibility into their supply chain, and more.

The client connected with SpendEdge experts to leverage their knowledge in transportation procurement. Not only was it facing unplanned events resulting in loss of revenue, but the client also wanted to invest in supplier and supply market intelligence to ensure smooth and expedited deliveries.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts after a detailed analysis of the challenges faced by the client had suggested pinning down areas of excess logistics spending and significantly paring through insights-based approaches to fine-tune routing, centralize procurement, and consolidate shipments.

Their specialists gave the client precise information regarding supply chain metrics and patterns and the client could access available delivery networks through our supervision. The client was able to discover opportunities to improve its processes and drive efficiency while managing the risk entitled to it.

Their expertise aided the client as they got specialized alerts on unplanned events and supply-side performance efficiency in advance. The client was satisfied with the outcomes as the suggestions given by the experts proved to be great prospects for the client's business and they achieved excellence in their transportation services.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

