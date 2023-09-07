SpendEdge Helped CPG Company with Devising an Effective Supply Chain System

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a CPG company that wanted to devise an effective and efficient supply chain system to compete in new market segments.

The CPG industry client was facing challenges in devising a flexible supply chain risk management framework.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

In this supply chain risk management engagement SpendEdge helped a CPG industry client transform their supply chain performance by implementing a three-step approach.

Step 1: Identifying internal and external supply chain risks

Step 2: Setting standards for the organization's supply chain processes

Step 3: Development of a robust supply chain risk management framework

The supply chain risk management framework enabled the client to redefine the supply chain strategies to enhance visibility.

Read the full resource: Click here

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

SOURCE SpendEdge