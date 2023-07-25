SpendEdge Helped Energy Industry Client Achieve Sustainability Goals with Market Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with an energy industry client to help achieve sustainability goals with market intelligence and saves costs.

The industry leader wanted to improve its understanding of the regulatory landscape across its regions of operation and maximize returns on green energy procurement. Facing great difficulty in assessing regulatory changes across many countries (52), the client struggled to come to terms with the importance of RECs/GoOs and iRECs to be able to make effective procurement decisions and achieve favorable business outcomes.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts worked in close collaboration with the client to study each focus area and proposed a reliable methodology to develop a comprehensive energy procurement consulting solution that could help set it on the fast track to procurement excellence.

By analyzing the global regulatory landscape, highlighting countries that present favorable opportunities for energy procurement, the experts presented a snapshot specifying the certification requirements (REC/GoO/iREC) of each country under focus.

As a result, the client was able to quickly identify the vulnerabilities in its procurement processes across various regions as well as the shortcomings in its contract models. Ultimately, the client was able to redesign unviable strategies and identify the best-fit countries for business energy procurement.

Impact Delivered:

Comprehensive energy procurement consulting solution

Developed snapshot specifying the certification requirements

Identify the best-fit countries for business energy procurement

Read the full case study:

