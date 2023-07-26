SpendEdge Helped F&B Firm Achieve Food Quality Control and Provide Best Value Delivery

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with an North American F&B firm to achieve food quality control and provide best value delivery.

Until about five years ago, the client was quick to jump ahead of the demand curve, in relation to the competition, and reap significant benefits. After all, the business' addressable market is to the tune of $1 billion. Then there were dark clouds on its radar. Consumer concerns about high sugar content, artificial preservatives, and "bad fats" threatened to dent sales.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts applied their supplier quality control methodology and identified key contract manufacturers in more cost-efficient markets who resonated well with the client's product quality considerations.

Key among these was the positive contribution of the product contents to the consumer's growth, reproductive potential, general wellbeing, and overall health. The experts vetted the capabilities of nearly 25 contract food manufacturers to meet the client's non-negotiable quality standards.

The team weighed in factors like the manufacturers' quality systems, tools, and policies, as well as their compliance with FDA, USDA, HACCP mandates, besides production efficiency and fiscal stability. The client is currently working with one of the contract manufacturers from the shortlist of five, and the results so far are quite encouraging, especially with respect to food quality control standards.

Impact Delivered:

Identified key contract manufacturers

Vetted the capabilities of nearly 25 contract food manufacturers

Weighed in factors like the manufacturers' quality systems

