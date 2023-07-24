SpendEdge Helped Food & Beverage Client With Benchmarking Support

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a food and beverage manufacturer to gain procurement market intelligence and benchmarking support.

According to SpendEdge procurement experts, the client was looking for support for 50+ indirect categories and sub-categories such as marketing, MRO, professional services, and T&L. The client also wanted the supplier to assist them with benchmarking information on industry best practices regarding how these categories are managed by best-in-class market players.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts conducted a detailed review of the then category sourcing and procurement strategy. Moreover, the experts also focused on finding the gaps and opportunities for the same. Through this analysis, the client was able to uncover detailed country-/region-specific insights.

These tailor-made reports along with the used benchmarking analysis helped the client shortlist the right-fit supplier. The procurement leader went one-step ahead and helped the client with negotiation strategies to effectively negotiate for the best deal terms with the suppliers.

Impact Delivered:

Uncovering gaps and opportunities for category sourcing

Detailed country-/region-specific insights

Right-fit supplier through benchmarking analysis

Read the full case study: Click here

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

