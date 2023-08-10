SpendEdge Helped Healthcare Facility for Medical Device Supply Chain Challenges

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a healthcare facility to improve their supply chain resilience and decrease the input costs.

They wanted help to improve their supply chain's resilience, while also enabling them to monitor potential risks on a regular basis. Another major concern for them was the increasing input costs.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

SpendEdge was able to assist the company in selecting the most suitable supplier with the ability to withstand unpredictable market conditions. This resolved their previous issue of an unreliable supply chain. Further, their analysis of market trends and supply chain risks enabled the company to monitor and address any potential risks in a timely manner. By using the cost models, they were able to determine the actual cost of certain critical medical devices and instruments and engage with suppliers that offered products at similar prices.

The company successfully achieved an efficient and effective procurement process without any disruptions in the supply chain.

Read the full case study: Click here

