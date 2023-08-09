SpendEdge Helped Healthcare Facility For Medical Supply Chain Risks

News provided by

SpendEdge

09 Aug, 2023, 19:00 ET

NEW YORK , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a healthcare facility to identify the supply chain risks and diversify their supplier base.

To get alerts on the supply chain risks and assistance in foreseeing inflation before it happens. Additionally, they wanted to broaden their pool of suppliers and include vendors who follow sustainable measures in their manufacturing process.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

 SpendEdge experts provided risk scores to determine the risk profiles of each supply chain segment with the aid of which the client was able to make effective decisions. Expertise in predicting inflation beforehand helped the company to take necessary steps to resolve them. The company could diversify its supplier base with SpendEdge experts providing the firm with the list of potential best-fit vendors with the capability of withstanding in times of choppy market conditions and who do not compromise with their sustainability standards.

The professionals were able to please the customer and deliver the greatest outcomes and accomplishments for them.

Read the full case study: Click here

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

SOURCE SpendEdge

Also from this source

SpendEdge Helped Automotive Company in Dealing with Procurement Risks

SpendEdge Helped Healthcare Facility in Dealing with Supplier Concerns

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.