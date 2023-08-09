SpendEdge Helped Healthcare Facility in Dealing with Supplier Concerns

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a healthcare facility to help with delay in deliveries and subpar product quality.

A healthcare business contacted SpendEdge for assistance as they were dealing with a number of supplier concerns, such as late answers from the vendor and subpar product quality. They were interested in learning how the supply market has changed, the most important KPIs to analyze supplier performance, and identify best-fit suppliers to procure medical devices from.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

To tackle the challenges they were facing and help them with their risk management strategy, SpendEdge experts employed supplier risk intelligence to provide alerts on vendor risks. They leveraged information on product quality and response times to assist the company in analyzing the past performance of suppliers. In addition, their supplier market analysis provided the company with information on how the supplier landscape was changing.

The company was able to manage and minimize the risk in the procurement of medical devices by engaging with a supplier that had shown exemplary product quality and on-time resolution of issues.

Read the full case study: Click here

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

SOURCE SpendEdge