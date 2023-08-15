SpendEdge Helped Healthcare Facility Overcome Delay in Deliveries

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a healthcare facility to help with delay in deliveries and enhance the quality of medical equipment.

The UK-based healthcare facility connected with SpendEdge's experts to overcome delays in deliveries, degrading quality of medical equipment, and solve the issue of damage to the materials because of human error in the packaging and gain insights into pharmaceutical regulatory changes.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts conducted analysis of supplier product quality and performance history, while also focusing on insights related to alteration in the rules and regulations of the pharma industry and its procurement.

These solutions assisted them in bringing down the complexity level of the procurement process, while also helping them gain a greater understanding of their caliber.

Read the full case study: Click here

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

SOURCE SpendEdge