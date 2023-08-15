SpendEdge Helped Healthcare Facility Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a healthcare facility to help with getting supply-side insights, supplier comprehensive information, and cost performance of suppliers.

A US-based pharma company contacted SpendEdge to assist them in overcoming the problems the company was facing. To prevent supply chain interruptions, the organization sought to gain supply-side insights and get warnings on supply chain risks. To identify the ideal match for themselves, they looked for comprehensive information on new and current suppliers. To obtain the best supplier pricing, they also sought to know the cost performance of the suppliers.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts provided the company with visibility into the supply chain performance to get supply-side insights and avoid interruptions to the supply chain. The experts' report on the risks associated with each segment of the supply chain helped them to act beforehand. They provided information on product quality and timely deliveries for all the suppliers. With the reports on the cost performance of the suppliers the company was able to select a supplier that provided the most optimal price.

Read the full case study: Click here 

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

