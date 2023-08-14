SpendEdge Helped Healthcare Facility with Risk Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge is pleased to announce that they have successfully satisfied a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a pharmaceutical company that suffered major losses in money and market share that caused negative impacts on their business and led to driving away customers.

Their supply chain inefficiencies weakened relationships with suppliers and resulted in unjustified cost increases. They also wanted insights into the flow of products from production to pharmacy.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

In order to enhance its procurement procedures and boost its performance, spend edge experts helped the company by providing in-depth insights into the adjustments needed, putting forward suggestions, and essential best practices of strategic procurement. They deployed immutable and permissioned ledger systems for the company to get insights into the flow of products.

SOURCE SpendEdge