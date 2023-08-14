SpendEdge Helped Healthcare Facility with Risk Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a healthcare facility to identify the segment responsible for all the excessive spending, also the facility was facing procurement delays and the firm wanted to monitor price fluctuations.

A US-based pharmaceutical company wanted to learn about all the supply chain segments and where a lot of spending is occurring. They also needed help because they were experiencing delays in procurement and sub-par raw material deliveries as a result of a lack of supplier analysis. Additionally, they were unable to monitor pricing changes and promptly take appropriate responses.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts conducted research to provide reports on the functioning of the supply chain. These studies gave the business insights into various supply chain segments and allowed them to identify the interruptions that led to delays in procurement. The specialists assessed the risk associated with the suppliers, looking at their past performance, pricing policies, and delivery schedules. To provide the organization with information about changes in market pricing, SpendEdge experts conducted price forecasting.

The organization was pleased with the conclusions drawn from the use of reports and investigations, which allowed them to make on-time deliveries, anticipate pricing changes and eliminate supply chain disruptions.

Read the full case study here.

