SpendEdge Helped Hospital for Improvement in Procurement

They wanted to shift to sustainable procurement for which they needed information of suppliers that could support their initiative. Additionally, they were facing high procurement costs, and the expected quality of products was also not being met by the existing vendors.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

SpendEdge expertise provided a thorough overview of the historical performance of the suppliers that were available, including their processing practices and whether or not they used sustainable resources in their manufacture. They gave their client information about the market prices through a cost model with the help of which the company could identify the actual competitive cost. The cost model also provided the client with a detailed breakdown of the cost including supplier margins for them to take effective measures.

With SpendEdge expertise, the client was able to fancy a smooth-sailing procurement process.

