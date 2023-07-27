SpendEdge Helped ICT Procurement Client with Cost Savings and Strategic Achievements

NEW YORK , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with an ICT procurement client realize superior cost savings and strategic achievement.

The client, a leader in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) products and services of more than two decades' standing, with nearly $80 million in annual revenue and a 600-strong workforce, wanted to develop an in-depth understanding of pricing, cost structure, supplier power, market competition, and negotiation models in the previously mentioned markets.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts considered 10-12 categories of products and services across IT hardware and infrastructure, software, as well as managed services. Their cost breakdown detailed all the costs associated with target IT hardware such as raw material, labor, manufacturing, administration, and R&D.

This ICT procurement market insights also capture three pricing models and their adoption level. The study also covered competitive forces, such as the bargaining power of suppliers, buyers, and new entrants; market rivalry; as well as substitution threats that shape the target market.

The report is also a rich source of supply side insights and evaluates nearly 25 potential and incumbent suppliers based on criteria such as their global IT partnerships, hardware and infrastructure offerings, service platforms, and years of experience.

