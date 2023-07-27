SpendEdge Helped Media & Entertainment Client Achieve Business Transformation

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a media and entertainment client to achieve business transformation with market intelligence and cost savings.

The client was seeking cost structure analysis, labor cost insights, and cost drivers. Along the same lines, the client also wanted pricing models that were best suited for their needs and prices charged by their peers for the same services.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts started their research by creating a list of suppliers and gathering details of their operational and functional capabilities. Based on the details received through primary research, they conducted a peer benchmarking analysis and analyzed the cost structure for the services offered.

This cost structure analysis included labor costs insights, which were calculated based on company-specific hourly internal billing rates and a comparative analysis based on the region it was provided.

SpendEdge experts validated their findings by interacting with industry experts as part of our primary research. Based on the findings, the client was able to adapt its cost structure to a more competitive model and achieve its set goals.

Impact Delivered:

Conducted a peer benchmarking analysis

Cost structure analysis based on company-specific hourly internal billing rates

More competitive cost structure model

Read the full case study: Click here

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

SOURCE SpendEdge