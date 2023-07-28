SpendEdge Helped Media Procurement Client with Market Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a media procurement client with market intelligence and cost savings.

A leading F&B company wanted to understand the annual media spend and key advertising strategies of its peers. They also wanted to know the prominent media agencies and their pricing, apart from analyzing price benchmarks for digital media and TV advertisement services (free to air, subscription, and regional TV) across the industry.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts identified the price benchmarks for different media channels such as digital media and TV and offered information about price variations across industries to the client.

Based on this data, the experts provided detailed insights on the top advertisers, F&B industry advertising activities, and price comparison for TV and digital media. They also recommended the best-fit media channel along with pricing information.

Impact Delivered:

Identified the price benchmarks

Detailed insights on the top advertisers

Recommended the best-fit media channel

