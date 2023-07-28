SpendEdge Helped Transportation Client Realize Cutting Edge Procurement Services

28 Jul, 2023

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with a transportation client to help achieve business transformation with market intelligence for cutting edge procurement services.

The client was looking to understand the dynamics of the distribution and logistics market globally and identify suppliers that could provide reliable inbound distribution services across major regions, including Eurasia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts were deployed to study the scope and challenges faced by the client and develop a strong research methodology that could help address all their concerns in a timely manner. They analyzed the latest developments in logistics infrastructure for all the regions under focus and helped the client gain a clear understanding of the capabilities of leading suppliers in these markets.

A thorough comparative analysis of the prevalent pricing models was also conducted to highlight the various pros and cons associated with each. Furthermore, the experts delivered a detailed breakdown of the latest trends and challenges in the market post the outbreak of COVID.

Following this, they conducted the supplier identification and shortlisting process based on relevant KPIs to help the client kickstart its engagement plans with the backing of reliable and actionable supplier intelligence. Through this engagement, the client was able to quickly identify the bottlenecks associated with its processes and systems and address the same.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

