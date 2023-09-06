SpendEdge Highlights the Types of Electroplating and its Applications

News provided by

SpendEdge

06 Sep, 2023, 19:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently highlighted the types of electroplating which provide a protective layer.

In the resource, the market intelligence leader focused on what is electroplating, its importance, its types, its application process, and the uses of electroplating in different industries to provide a detailed understanding of Electroplating.

Game-Changing Benefits:

The experts at SpendEdge have shared the 3 types of electroplating

  1. Mass plating:
    Mass plating is one of the types of electroplating that is used to plate a large volume of components in little to no time. To perform mass plating, a barrel is loaded with parts and then placed inside a container, which is filled with the coating material.

  2. Rack plating:
    Rack plating is used to electroplate large, complex, and brittle parts that are tough to the plate using other methods. In this process, parts are mounted to a "rack" and then immersed in a plating solution. This method provides uniform distribution of coating since the rack holds different parts that are plated at the same time.

  3. Continuous plating:
    In continuous plating items like tubes, wires, and strips are plated by running them continuously through a plating solution, one after the other. This process involves the even distribution of the coating material, such as zinc, aluminum, or tin, onto a metal like steel.

Read the full resource: Click here 

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

SOURCE SpendEdge

Also from this source

The Future of Agrochemicals Procurement: Challenges and Solutions

SpendEdge Highlights 7 Steps for Evaluating Supplier Performance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.