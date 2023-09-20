SpendEdge Partners with Leading CPG Company to Optimize Marketing Services Procurement

While the client had a satisfactory relationship with their existing marketing partner, they faced a crucial challenge: optimizing the allocation of resources across various marketing activities. Uncertainty lingered regarding the most efficient mix of resources for their marketing initiatives.

SpendEdge's Solution

SpendEdge's team of analysts embarked on a comprehensive evaluation of the client's current marketing services and spending patterns. Through rigorous benchmarking of costs associated with diverse marketing activities and the returns generated from these investments, our analysts identified the optimal allocation of marketing budgets for the client.

In addition to financial optimization, SpendEdge also offered the client invaluable recommendations on best practices for engagement, enabling them to achieve superior results within their existing marketing budgets.

Impact and Insights

By partnering with SpendEdge, the client was empowered to make informed decisions about their marketing investments. The insights derived from our benchmarking and recommendations provided the client with the confidence to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of their marketing services procurement.

Read the full resource: Click here!

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence and advisory services. With a commitment to driving procurement excellence, SpendEdge offers actionable insights and solutions that help businesses achieve sustainable growth.

This collaboration showcases SpendEdge's commitment to driving procurement excellence and fostering strategic partnerships that enable businesses to thrive in today's dynamic market landscape.

SOURCE SpendEdge