SpendEdge Partners with Leading CPG Company to Optimize Marketing Services Procurement

News provided by

SpendEdge

20 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a prominent player in global procurement market intelligence, has joined forces with a leading global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) company with a diverse presence in the Food & Beverage, Home Care, and Personal Care sectors. The client's procurement team, headquartered in the Netherlands, sought SpendEdge's expertise to enhance their marketing services procurement strategy.

Client's Challenge

While the client had a satisfactory relationship with their existing marketing partner, they faced a crucial challenge: optimizing the allocation of resources across various marketing activities. Uncertainty lingered regarding the most efficient mix of resources for their marketing initiatives.

SpendEdge's Solution

SpendEdge's team of analysts embarked on a comprehensive evaluation of the client's current marketing services and spending patterns. Through rigorous benchmarking of costs associated with diverse marketing activities and the returns generated from these investments, our analysts identified the optimal allocation of marketing budgets for the client.

In addition to financial optimization, SpendEdge also offered the client invaluable recommendations on best practices for engagement, enabling them to achieve superior results within their existing marketing budgets.

Impact and Insights

By partnering with SpendEdge, the client was empowered to make informed decisions about their marketing investments. The insights derived from our benchmarking and recommendations provided the client with the confidence to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of their marketing services procurement.

Read the full resource: Click here!

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge  is a global leader in procurement market intelligence and advisory services. With a commitment to driving procurement excellence, SpendEdge offers actionable insights and solutions that help businesses achieve sustainable growth.

This collaboration showcases SpendEdge's commitment to driving procurement excellence and fostering strategic partnerships that enable businesses to thrive in today's dynamic market landscape.

SOURCE SpendEdge

Also from this source

SpendEdge Partners with Leading Pharmaceutical Company to Enhance Supplier Risk Management and Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Chain

SpendEdge Partners with Prominent Automotive Manufacturer to Revolutionize Supply Chain with 3D Printing Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.