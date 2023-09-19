SpendEdge Partners with Prominent Automotive Manufacturer to Revolutionize Supply Chain with 3D Printing Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a leading global procurement market intelligence company, has embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration with a renowned automotive manufacturer to transform their supply chain using cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

Challenges Faced by the Client

The client, a prominent player in the automotive industry, was grappling with the challenge of reducing production costs while ensuring top-notch product quality. Traditional manufacturing processes for critical metal components in their vehicles led to excessive material wastage and extended lead times, posing significant hurdles to cost-efficiency and operational agility.

Solutions Provided by SpendEdge

SpendEdge initiated a comprehensive review of the client's supply chain, pinpointing complex machining processes used for intricate metal parts. Leveraging their procurement market intelligence, the SpendEdge team identified a game-changing opportunity to optimize these components through additive manufacturing techniques.

By embracing 3D printing, SpendEdge devised a strategy that involved close collaboration with local 3D printing suppliers renowned for their precision. This innovative approach minimized material waste, eliminated the need for multi-step machining, and substantially reduced transportation costs associated with sourcing components from distant suppliers.

Impact Delivered

The outcome of this collaboration was nothing short of spectacular. The client witnessed a remarkable 30% reduction in production costs for the optimized components. Furthermore, the streamlined production process resulted in shortened lead times, enabling the company to swiftly adapt to market demands and changes in vehicle designs. This initiative propelled the client to a leadership position within the automotive industry, setting new standards for supply chain efficiency and innovative manufacturing techniques.

