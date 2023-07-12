SpendEdge to host webinar on The Role of AI in Transforming Key Industries

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently announced that they will host a webinar on 26 July covering the role of AI in transforming key industries.

The webinar titled, " The Role of AI in Transforming Key Industries " will focus on the role that AI plays in transforming businesses in the current landscape by offering convenience, accessibility, automation, and efficiency, all of which directly help in achieving greater productivity and enhances user experience.

During the exclusive webinar, the speaker will highlight:

How AI enables businesses to expand their reach and establish stronger long-term customer relationships which, in turn, creates customer loyalty, leading to a continuous revenue flow for the company.

As AI gets more sophisticated and powerful, its use cases in businesses continue to increase. Hence, it is high time that organizations start seriously considering the integration of AI into their business operations.

Speakers' Profile

Associate Vice President at SpendEdge, Yatheesh Chandrasekaran is part of the Sourcing & Procurement market Intelligence team of Infiniti Research. He holds an M.Sc. in International Business and Finance and has over 16 years of experience in financial markets, procurement market intelligence, spend analytics, cost modelling, supplier intelligence and benchmarking. He has worked on projects covering pharmaceutical and life sciences, energy, semiconductors, industrial services and manufacturing.

Associate Vice President at SpendEdge, George Mathew is part of the Market Intelligence team of Infiniti Research. He holds an MBA in Finance and has 11+ years of experience in various areas of market intelligence, including quantitative and qualitative market assessment, growth forecasting, competitor intelligence, category benchmarking, and supplier analysis and benchmarking. He has worked on projects covering the pharmaceutical, CPG & FMCG, energy, and automotive sectors.

Date | Time: 26th July 2023

Duration: 45 minutes

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

