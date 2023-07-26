SpendEdge Transformed Renewable Energy Procurement with Market Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with an automotive ancillaries manufacturer to make significant investments in wind and solar energy with a view to decarbonize business operations expeditiously, benefit from various tax incentives, and maximize ROI.

The client wanted to develop a deeper understanding of the renewable energy landscape for specific countries and, further on, identifying clients for long-term engagement.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

As per the procurement leader, their experts worked on a study considering the regulatory landscapes of six major geographic regions as well as 15 representative countries in each region for renewable energy procurement.

Under this study, countries were scored based on their certifications (RECS, GoO, I-RECs, no certification). Within each region, countries were positioned based on renewable energy price capping and regulatory stringency. Furthermore, the experts estimated the share of renewable versus non-renewable energy sources for each of the previously mentioned country markets.

The level of intricacy and the breadth of issues involved in purchasing renewable energy were also examined at a country level to identify the most suited country in each region for renewable energy procurement. Significantly, experts also worked out the average unit price of renewable energy for each country market.

Impact Delivered:

Country level scoring based on certifications

Share of renewable vs non-renewable sources

Identify most suited country for procurement

