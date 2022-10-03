SpendEdge's Lab Supplies Services Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Supplier Selection and Evaluation, Pricing Trends, and Strategies

Oct 03, 2022, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Waters Corp are among the topmost important suppliers for the Lab Supplies Services market.
The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Lab Supplies Services' sourcing strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What is the major Supplier selection scope?
The product portfolio, Financial stability, Transparency in pricing, and Product Quality.
- What is the expected price change in the market?
The Lab Supplies Services Market is expected to have a price change of 4%-7% during 2022-2026.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Waters Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Volume-based pricing and Time and material pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Lab Supplies Services Market.
- What will be the incremental spend in commercial vehicle cabin procurement?
The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 12.08 billion, during 2022-2026.
- What is the CAGR for the Lab Supplies Services market?
The Lab Supplies Services market will grow at a CAGR of about 6.52% during 2022-2026.
Key Insights Provided in the Lab Supplies Services Research Report:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices?
- Favorability of the current Lab Supplies Services' TCO (total cost of ownership)
- How is the price forecast expected to change?
- Key trends and drivers in this market
