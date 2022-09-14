SpendEdge's Promotional Products Sourcing and Procurement Report | Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sep 14, 2022, 07:43 ET
- Li and Fung, HH Global, and Ennis are a few of the key suppliers in the promotional products market
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2026, the Procurement Promotional Products market would have expanded at a CAGR of 2.98%. During the forecast period, prices will rise by 1%-3%, and suppliers will have moderate negotiating power in this market. This report provides critical guidance and insight to help buyers identify and shortlist the best vendors for their Procurement Promotional Products requirements.
Procurement Promotional Products Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Category innovations
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
Price Strategies and Benchmark
It is critical to monitor current and future pricing changes in order to maximize the value of the acquisition. Price projections can help in purchase planning, especially when combined with constant monitoring of price-influencing factors. Due to different market drivers prevalent across several regions, the market anticipates an additional spend of USD 6.87 billion over the forecast period. In addition, the report discusses several cost-cutting factors by analyzing the following criteria:
- Identify favorable opportunities in promotional products TCO (total cost of ownership)
- Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes
- Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.
