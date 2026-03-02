SpendHQ Named to The Hackett Group's "Hall of Fame" List for 2025-2026

ATLANTA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendHQ, the leading provider of enterprise procurement intelligence solutions, announced today that it has been named to The Hackett Group's 2026 "Hall of Fame" as part of its annual assessment of the global procurement technology market. The program recognizes emerging, leading and enduring solution providers shaping the procurement technology market.

The lists are compiled by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Selection is informed by year-round market monitoring, detailed briefings, product demonstrations and direct engagement with procurement technology providers. Vendor evaluation follows a rigorous, data-driven approach based on criteria, including technology capability, solution maturity, innovation, customer adoption and overall market impact. For the 2025–2026 lists, The Hackett Group® evaluated approximately 220 procurement technology vendors globally. Eligibility for inclusion was based on participation in product demonstrations, enabling a consistent and objective assessment across all vendors evaluated.

This year's evaluation reflects a rapidly evolving procurement technology landscape, with AI-enabled capabilities now widely embedded across platforms and solution categories. As organizations seek measurable outcomes from technology investments, differentiation is increasingly driven by how effectively providers translate innovation into practical, scalable results.

"We are honored to be recognized by The Hackett Group® on its "Hall of Fame" list of procurement providers," said Scott Macfee, CEO of SpendHQ. "At SpendHQ, our mission is to connect trusted spend data with performance management in one unified platform so procurement leaders can deliver measurable impact across the enterprise, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the trust of our customers and partners. We thank them for their ongoing collaboration and support."

"SpendHQ is included in the Hall of Fame as an outstanding product due to its technology offering that mixes the legacy SpendHQ spend analytics expertise with the previously-named Per Angusta procurement performance management knowledge," said Abby Ommen, Director of Analyst Production and Research Analyst at The Hackett Group®. "SpendHQ is one of the few vendors that specializes in both competencies, and is therefore uniquely positioned to realize savings opportunities, not just to statistically model spend data."

Find the full lists and more information about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment program here: www.thehackettgroup.com/vendor-recognition.

About SpendHQ



SpendHQ empowers procurement leaders at complex organizations to make important decisions with confidence by providing a single source of truth for spend data, project tracking, and performance management. By integrating the full procurement workflow – from reliable spend and supplier data in Spend Intelligence to real-time project tracking in Performance Management – teams can easily execute strategy and deliver on their goals related to cost savings, ESG, risk reduction, compliance, and more. Over 500 global organizations rely on SpendHQ's platform for visibility, workflow organization, and out-of-the-box reporting capabilities needed to accelerate procurement's impact – all in one intuitive interface. Learn more at http://spendhq.com.

