SpendHub Announces Quickbooks and Xero Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The budgeting and credit card management platform SpendHub allows companies to easily manage and customize budget categories for credit card transactions. Now the process is automated even further by adding Quickbooks and Xero integrations, saving time and eliminating errors associated with manual data entry. All categorized transactions flow seamlessly into Quickbooks Online or Xero accounting systems.

These new integrations mean there is more flexibility to continue to do business your way with:

automatic transferring and syncing of all pre-categorized transactions,

mapping of customized SpendHub categories to existing accounting system categories.

How the Integrations Work

Setting up budget categories in SpendHub is easy, instantaneous and works in two ways. First, connect to Quickbooks or Xero and have existing categories from your accounting system brought into SpendHub to use. Second, you can create custom categories in the SpendHub platform and then map them to Quickbooks Online or Xero categories.

Benefits of the Integrations

SpendHub's integration with QuickBooks Online and Xero allows users to categorize transactions in advance based on their budget instead of waiting until a transaction has been completed. It takes the guesswork out of categorizing expense accounts in Quickbooks and Xero. It eliminates the time-consuming task of confirming that each transaction has been tagged with the correct category. And, with SpendHub's mobile app, employees can manage and report their spending by simply selecting which category an expense applies to, uploading an image of the receipt and submitting. Receipts are automatically stored in both the SpendHub platform and Quickbooks Online or Xero.

About SpendHub

SpendHub, the flagship app of Hub-Suite , is a budgeting and credit card management platform built for companies to easily control and manage their expenditures by

creating departmental/team budgets

setting and tracking employee spending limits

issuing customized physical and virtual corporate cards.

With SpendHub, company managers can realize unprecedented controls and features to promote full transparency and remove budget and employee spending surprises. Reviewing and approving purchase transactions happens in real time with SpendHub's fully automated system. Wasteful, unauthorized spending and manual overhead costs of audits and report preparation are effectively eliminated.

