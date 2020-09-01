SpendHub Innovates Offerings That Traditional Corporate Credit Cards Like American Express, Chase, and Wells Fargo Don't Have

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For businesses that need employee spend control that traditional credit cards like American Express, Chase, and Wells Fargo do not offer, SpendHub is a powerful new technology solution. SpendHub offers businesses a robust, easy to use financial platform with budgeting and spending tools integrated into the credit cards, and with the flexibility and control companies need. With no personal guarantee required, qualifying for SpendHub is a simple 2-step process: verification that the company is a US-based business entity and connection to the company's bank account.

Once qualified, businesses create teams and budgets, issue physical cards to employees, and allow employees to create virtual cards as needed, all within the SpendHub dashboard. Employee spending is tracked and controlled in real-time. And, with SpendHub's Quickbooks and Xero integrations, plus over 2,000+ integrations through Zapier, workflows are automated, saving businesses precious time and money, as well as eliminating audit reports, tracking down of receipts, overspending and unauthorized purchases.

Comparing SpendHub to AmEx, Chase, and Wells Fargo

This chart provides further details on how SpendHub outshines traditional credit card offerings.

About SpendHub

SpendHub, the flagship app of Hub-Suite , is a budgeting and credit card management platform built for companies to easily control and manage their expenditures by

creating departmental/team budgets

setting and tracking employee spending limits

issuing customized physical and virtual corporate cards.

