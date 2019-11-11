Spending on U.S. Credit, Debit, and Prepaid Cards to Top $10 trillion

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending for goods and services initiated by credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued in the United States, which totaled $7.266 trillion in 2018, is projected to reach $10.086 trillion in 2023 according to statistics released this week from The Nilson Report, the leading card and mobile payment industry trade publication.

At the end of 2018, there were 6.96 billion credit, debit, and prepaid cards in circulation in the U.S. That total is expected to reach 8.02 billion at the end of 2023.

Purchases of goods and services generated by consumer and commercial general purpose and private label credit, debit, and prepaid cards issued in the U.S. are projected to reach $10.086 trillion in 2023.

"When nearly 7 billion payment cards generate more than $7 trillion in purchases of goods and services…you have to conclude the state of the card business is very good," said David Robertson, Publisher of The Nilson Report.

Credit cards accounted for 54.17% of spending on all types of cards, down from 54.37% in 2017. Spending on credit cards is project to account for 54.13% in 2023. Outstanding credit card debt was $1.124 trillion at the end of 2018, an increase of 5.8%. Outstandings are projected to reach $1.435 trillion by the end of 2023.

The average amount of a credit card purchase transaction was $90.73 in 2018, up from $89.88 in 2017. In 2023, the average amount is projected to be $94.44.

Payment cards in circulation include general purpose type (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover), PIN-debit type (Star, Nyce, Pulse, etc.), as well as private label type (store, gasoline, medical, hotel, airline), ACH, and private label prepaid, etc.

About The Nilson Report

For more than 49 years, The Nilson Report has been the most respected provider of news and information about the global card and mobile payment industry. Available worldwide by subscription only, The Nilson Report directly surveys over 2,000 financial institutions to produce statistics about issuers, acquirers, and technology providers not available from any other source. The twice-monthly newsletter also includes informative articles, concise updates about new products and services, listings of investments and acquisitions among companies in payment systems, and information about executive appointments. The Nilson Report does not accept advertising of any kind. No company can pay to be featured in The Nilson Report.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Lori Fulmer

228854@email4pr.com

805-684-8800

SOURCE The Nilson Report