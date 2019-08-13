Spending Time With Pets Provides Benefits for Older Adults

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Isolation is becoming an increasingly common issue, with 1 in 5 Americans reporting they feel lonely. Sadly, seniors are especially vulnerable to these feelings. In fact, 43 percent say they experience loneliness regularly. A new survey1 of adults age 65 and older by Home Instead, Inc. found regular interaction with animals can help to reduce these feelings of isolation and loneliness.

While there are many benefits to owning or interacting with a pet later in life, Home Instead found that unconditional love is the number one perk of pet ownership, followed closely by company and comfort. Nearly half of pet owners also cited stress relief, sense of purpose and exercise as leading advantages.

"Pets play a meaningful role in our lives at any age, but can be especially beneficial for older adults by providing constant friendship, easing anxiety and encouraging daily exercise and engagement," said Lakelyn Hogan, Home Instead Senior Care® gerontologist and caregiver advocate. "While owning a pet full time isn't an option for everyone, there are many other ways to interact with animals without taking on the additional responsibilities and commitment."

In fact, survey results indicate that older adults are able to gain the same positive feelings when spending time with animals in other capacities such as visiting with pets owned by family, friends or neighbors. Several businesses allow visitors to interact with pets including community animal shelters, pet-friendly restaurants or local parks. This interaction is especially important, as it also provides the opportunity to socialize with other people, further reducing feelings of loneliness.

According to Steve Feldman, executive director of the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), a nonprofit research and education organization, spending time with pets in one capacity or another also can have surprisingly positive impacts on overall physical health.

"There's a strong connection between heart health and pet ownership or interaction," he said. "Pet owners are more likely to get recommended levels of exercise, have lower blood pressure and experience reduced levels of stress. Pets have even been shown to aid in recovery after a heart attack."

"Research also shows animal interaction can help perceptions of pain and discomfort, and improve motivation for treatment protocols for diseases such as cancer by helping individuals feel more focused and positive moving forward," added Elisabeth Van Every, communications and outreach coordinator for Pet Partners, a nonprofit North American therapy animal organization. "Even interactions as short as a half hour a week can make a difference."

In addition to providing positive health benefits, pets can also provide constant companionship for older adults who would prefer to age in place. In fact, 82 percent of senior animal owners surveyed said they would not consider moving to a senior living community without their pet.

To help older adults determine what type of pet interaction is right for them, the Home Instead Senior Care network is offering free resources and tips to help seniors incorporate animals into their lives. To learn more, visit [PetsandSeniors.com OR PetsandSeniors.ca], or contact your local Home Instead Senior Care office.

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead Senior Care® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 70 million hours of care annually throughout the United States and 11 other countries. Local Home Instead Senior Care offices employ approximately 80,000 CAREGiversSM worldwide who provide basic support services that enable seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead Senior Care franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer's care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources.

Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

1 Home Instead, Inc., franchisor of the Home Instead Senior Care network, fielded an online survey among 1,000 North American seniors age 65+. Of these 1,000 respondents, 400 are pet owners, 300 are non-owners, but interact with a pet regularly, and 300 are non-owners and do not interact with a pet regularly. Ninety percent of the sample live in the U.S., with 10 percent living in Canada. The survey was fielded between April 1-8, 2019.

SOURCE Home Instead Senior Care

Related Links

https://www.homeinstead.com

