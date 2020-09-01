SpendLabs announces the appointment of new leadership team to drive rapid growth in Commercial Payments space

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendLabs Inc., a leading provider of commercial payments technology, is excited to announce the appointment of an experienced management team lead by industry veteran Bhanu Pullela.

SpendLabs' intuitive Mobile native Commercial Card Platform is gaining rapid traction with major international Banks/ Financial Institutions and is currently in use by over fifty thousand businesses world over. "We are expanding & accelerating Product Roadmap, investing in Sales, Marketing and Technology and have taken steps to install a world-class, experienced management team. We appointed Bhanu Pullela as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the company to take advantage of the extra-ordinary growth opportunities we see ahead of us," said Dr Dev Shukla, Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board of SpendLabs.

Bhanu Pullela is a 20+ year veteran of the Banking industry and held various senior positions in Marketing, Product, Pricing and Customer Experience in internationally recognized banks like Wells Fargo, Santander, Capital One, Citibank. He has deep experience in Payments, Credit & Debit Cards, Consumer Lending, Treasury & FOREX Remittance, and Personal Insurance. He has a B. Tech from Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management. "Bhanu has the unique ability to set long term product vision while executing in the near term. He has a deep expertise of the Payments industry and is ideal to capture the unique vast opportunity ahead of us," said Dr Shukla.

Bhanu, will be assisted by Kareem Chouli, who joins SpendLabs as the Chief Revenue Officer. A reputed thought leader in payments field, with deep understanding of customer needs, Kareem has more than 20+ years of key experience in senior management positions with industry leaders like Visa, MasterCard and recent Visa acquisition and FinTech-pioneer Fraedom. As Chief Revenue Officer, Kareem is responsible for growing the organization's sales and marketing strategy and expanding SpendLabs' footprint within the banking and commercial payments segments globally. Kareem is a graduate of University of Toronto.

"Kareem represents the best in the Payments industry and comes with a deep understanding of the industry, emerging trends and deep relationships. I am super excited to have him on the team," said Bhanu Pullela, the incoming CEO of SpendLabs.

SpendLabs is a mobile-native, cloud based commercial card payments software company that provides white-labeled solutions to banks, card processors, card networks and FinTech organizations. Our platform allows our partners to improve customer engagement, accelerate spend through retention and growth and build customer loyalty by delivering a best-in class experience.

These appointments were made earlier in the year, while they are being announced now. SpendLabs is expected to make other key appointments in the coming weeks.

For inquiries contact:

[email protected]

www.spendlabs.com

https://spendlabs.com/about/team/

SOURCE SpendLabs