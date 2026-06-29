SPENGA Rejoins Franchise FastLane's FastLane Program to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

After Two Years and a Strengthened Franchisee Base, the Boutique Fitness Concept Enters Back into the FastLane Program to Accelerate Expansion

OMAHA, Neb., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With U.S. Fitness industry revenue projected to reach $50 billion by 2030, SPENGA is gearing up for its next chapter of nationwide expansion by rejoining Franchise FastLane's full-service development program. This partnership marks a renewed phase of growth following SPENGA's strategic efforts over the past two years to strengthen operations and support franchisees through FastLane's CarPool program.

About SPENGA:

SPENGA was founded by six executives , each with at least 20 years of experience in the health industry . While working at a traditional Chicago health club, they saw an opportunity to create a smaller boutique fitness concept that fills a void in the industry and delivers a more efficient and effective workout.

, each with at least 20 years of experience in the . While working at a traditional Chicago health club, they saw an opportunity to create a smaller boutique fitness concept that fills a void in the industry and delivers a more efficient and effective workout. The brand combines three pillars of fitness: spin, strength, and yoga, into a single 60-minute class designed to maximize results while minimizing strain on the body.

In 2018, SPENGA initially partnered with Franchise FastLane, which helped award more than 250 locations. In 2023, the brand shifted into FastLane's CarPool program to prioritize organic development while strengthening internal systems, enhancing franchisee communication, and refining operational processes. With a reenergized foundation and a leaner, more efficient studio model, the brand is once more prepared for rapid growth.

Over the years, the brand has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when SPENGA's leadership team launched a dedicated internal committee to provide consistent support and guidance to franchisees navigating shutdowns.

"Joining SPENGA just before the pandemic was incredibly challenging, but the support I received made all the difference," said Tito Gracia, multi-unit franchisee of SPENGA. "The communication, tools, and willingness to help demonstrated how committed SPENGA is to its owners."

SPENGA re-enters FastLane with meaningful advancements, including:

Upgraded technology to enhance franchise operations and customer experience.

Expanded wellness offerings, such as nutrition, supplements, and red-light therapy.

A new 3,000 square foot studio model designed for cost efficiency and strong unit economics.

"We really consider FastLane a team member at this point," said Roger McGreal, CEO and Co-Founder of SPENGA. "Their guidance has been invaluable, and we wouldn't be in this position without them. With great markets available and a stronger system than ever, we are excited to accelerate growth once again. Our passion for fitness hasn't changed; this next chapter is all about where we are going."

Franchise FastLane is intentional about the brands it adds to its portfolio. Before partnering with any franchise, executives evaluate several criteria, including value proposition, key differentiators, unit economics, and marketplace conditions. With SPENGA, the alignment was clear: proven systems, recurring revenue streams, strong validation, and a leadership team with ample experience in the fitness industry.

"SPENGA has shown tremendous resilience, innovation, and commitment to their owners," said Tim Koch, President & COO of Franchise FastLane. "Its refined model with strong validation from franchise owners, experienced leadership team, and proven approach to boutique fitness make them exactly the type of partner we're proud to support as they scale."

As a leading franchise development company, Franchise FastLane through its FastLane service provides comprehensive franchise development support, empowering partners through every stage of growth. Their services include territory checks, lead registration, marketing, compliance oversight, operational support through their proprietary tech stack, and collaboration with franchise consultants. This full-service approach ensures that franchisors are equipped with the tools, systems, and strategies needed to accelerate expansion effectively and efficiently.

All partners also have access to Franchise FastLane's exclusive MasterMind program, where brands can meet with other FastLane Founders and connect regularly to share insights, explore innovative ideas, and strengthen their systems. These sessions foster open discussion to help leaders refine franchisee support, address challenges, and identify growth opportunities. The collaborative environment encourages both professional and personal development.

To find additional information about Franchise FastLane and its services, please visit FranchiseFastLane.com.

About Franchise FastLane:

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise development company trusted by emerging brands across the country. Since launching in 2017, it has helped award more than 10,000 franchise units and placed over 3,900 entrepreneurs into ownership, changing lives and communities along the way. Since launching, Franchise FastLane currently partners with approximately two dozen franchisors in its full-service FastLane program and works with another 18 brands via its CarPool program. CarPool is FastLane's coaching and administrative support service designed for brands that want to control their own development speed and pace in-house. Partners in the CarPool program can utilize FastLane's proven process and technology to develop the right way, right away.

About SPENGA:

SPENGA was created to answer the growing need for a workout that puts equal focus on cardio, strength and flexibility - all in one workout. Through a combination of spin, strength, and yoga each workout is designed to improve endurance, strength, and flexibility. This unique combination delivers an unrivaled fitness experience from start to finish.

Media Contact: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Franchise FastLane