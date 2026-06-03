Spenn, Norwegian Reward and Strawberry Successfully Go Live on GRAVTY® to Power the Nordics' Next-Generation Loyalty Ecosystem

The launch establishes a new benchmark for loyalty ecosystems in the Nordics, connecting millions of members across leading travel, hospitality, and retail brands.

LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut, creator of GRAVTY®, the world's leading cloud-native, enterprise growth platform, today announced at the Loyalty Summit EMEA the successful go-live of Spenn, Norwegian Reward, and Strawberry on GRAVTY®, enabling one of the most ambitious loyalty ecosystem initiatives in the Nordics. The milestone underscores GRAVTY®'s position as a leading loyalty platform in Europe's hospitality, travel, and retail sectors.

From left to right: Geir Karlsen, CEO, Norwegian; Ole Robert Reitan, CEO, Reitan Retail; Petter Stordalen, Owner, Strawberry Group; Christoffer Sundby, CEO, Spenn Group

Spenn was launched with the ambition of creating a shared loyalty points system designed to make earning and using rewards simpler, more flexible, and more relevant across brands, beginning with Norwegian and Strawberry, and expanding to additional ecosystem partners over time. Together, the programs serve millions of members across the Nordic region and reflect a broader industry shift toward interconnected loyalty ecosystems that create value for both consumers and participating brands.

Built on GRAVTY®, the platform enables real-time loyalty transactions, ecosystem-wide engagement, partner-led innovation, personalized experiences, and scalable growth across multiple brands and industries. The implementation provides the technological foundation required to support the continued expansion of the Spenn ecosystem and its growing network of partners.

"Spenn was created to challenge traditional loyalty models and give customers greater flexibility, simplicity, and value across the brands they engage with every day," said Christoffer Sundby, CEO of Spenn. "Launching on GRAVTY® gives us a highly scalable technology foundation that enables us to accelerate innovation, expand our ecosystem, and create richer experiences for participating brands' customers."

"Our vision has always been to make our loyalty programme as relevant and valuable as possible for our Norwegian Reward members. By modernising our technology platform, we are taking an important step towards providing an even better and more flexible offering. This strengthens the connection between travel and everyday rewards, and gives us the flexibility needed to continue developing the experience with new benefits for the years to come," said Cecilie Nybø Carlsen, Vice President Products & Customer Experience, Norwegian.

"Strawberry has consistently focused on creating exceptional guest experiences and building deeper relationships with our members," said Håvard Hovdahl, VP Spenn & Partnerships, Strawberry. "With GRAVTY® powering our loyalty operations, we are well positioned to expand the possibilities of Spenn and deliver greater value, flexibility, and personalization to our guests across the Nordic region."

"The launch of Spenn required a platform capable of supporting complex ecosystem dynamics, high transaction volumes, real-time interoperability, and rapid partner onboarding," said Kristian Kolstad, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Spenn. "GRAVTY® provided the architectural flexibility, scalability, and modern capabilities necessary to bring our vision to life and support our future growth ambitions."

"We are honored to partner with Spenn, Norwegian Reward, and Strawberry on one of the most innovative loyalty transformations in the industry today," said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut. "The future of loyalty lies in ecosystems, interoperability, intelligent engagement, and customer-centric value creation. The successful launch of these programs on GRAVTY® demonstrates the power of modern loyalty technology to enable entirely new business models and customer experiences."

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with subsidiaries in India, the UAE, China, and Canada, Loyalty Juggernaut serves leading brands across 110 countries. Its flagship platform, GRAVTY®, is an award-winning, AI-enabled, patented enterprise growth platform that powers over 80 loyalty programs across airlines, hospitality, retail, financial services, telecommunications, multi-brand business conglomerates, and other industries. Rated a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ for Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q4 2025, GRAVTY® enables organizations to build, manage, scale, and monetize modern loyalty ecosystems while delivering highly personalized customer experiences.

About Spenn Group

Spenn Group is a technology company building and operating a loyalty platform with flexible points, jointly owned by Norwegian Air Shuttle, Strawberry Hotel Group and Reitan Retail. Spenn Group provides shared, flexible points that flow freely across a range of leading consumer brands, including Norwegian, Strawberry Hotels, Uno-X, 7-Eleven, Narvesen, and REMA 1000, enabling cross-brand earn and redemption while preserving each brand's individual loyalty program. Spenn Group's founding partners collectively represent over $20 billion in Nordic turnover.

About Norwegian Reward

Norwegian Reward is the loyalty program of Norwegian, a leading Nordic aviation company. The group includes two prominent airlines in the Nordics: Norwegian Air Shuttle (Norwegian) and Widerøe's Flyveselskap (Widerøe). Members of Norwegian Reward earn benefits when flying with either Norwegian or Widerøe, and also from a growing ecosystem of lifestyle and travel partners. The Norwegian Group operates an extensive network of domestic routes across the Nordic countries, in addition to connecting the region with key destinations all over Europe.

About Strawberry

Strawberry is one of the largest hotel groups in the Nordic countries, operating more than 250 hotels across the Nordics under brands including Clarion, Quality, Comfort, Stopover and Home Hotels, in addition to a portfolio of independent brands. Strawberry's loyalty program rewards members for stays, dining, and experiences across its portfolio, with a vision to build lasting relationships that extend far beyond the hotel stay.

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