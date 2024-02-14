SpeQtral Unveils TarQis - a Mobile Quantum Optical Ground Station (Q-OGS)

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeQtral, a leader in quantum communications technology, announces the launch of TarQis, a Mobile Quantum-Optical Ground Station (Q-OGS) designed to lower the barriers for access to secure communication through satellite Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). TarQis will work seamlessly with SpeQtral's upcoming quantum satellites, allowing users to quickly familiarise and test satellite QKD technology, prove out use cases and prepare for deploying and integrating QKD solutions into their institutions.

TARQIS, SpeQtral's Mobile Quantum Optical Ground Station (Q-OGS)
SpeQtral's Mobile Quantum-Optical Ground Station consists of modular quantum receiver unit, QKD control server and an optical telescope all contained within a standard 20-foot container, which can be easily transportable globally. This product uses standard data interfaces and enables users to quickly deploy TarQis at selected locations to allow for long-distance satellite QKD connectivity. It will serve as an access point to SpeQtral's upcoming quantum satellites, offering a plug-and-play solution for interested users in the government and defence, telco, financial services and data centre segments to deploy and test satellite QKD solutions. TarQis can be located at a user's secure premises to allow direct access to satellite QKD solutions, or can serve as a node within a metropolitan fibre-QKD network to enable long distance QKD connectivity to other metropolitan QKD networks.

While there is an appreciable interest in securing data with quantum keys, current solutions require a significant infrastructural investment as well as long-term commitment. SpeQtral's TarQis solution offers a quick-deploy solution without the need for permanent infrastructural fixtures. SpeQtral currently offers short-term commercial demonstration campaigns for satellite QKD between any two or more locations globally. This allows users to gain first-hand experience with this strategic technology, and plan for broader adoption and operational deployment for the entire organisation.

This first-of-its-kind demonstration offering has been conceptualised and fine-tuned through feedback from users across the financial services, government and defence market segments. TarQis has garnered significant interest from stakeholders during pre-launch engagements, and the official launch marks a quantum leap towards the adoption of satellite QKD technologies within an organisation's communication infrastructure and applications. SpeQtral takes pride in offering bespoke quantum-secure solutions for various use cases, and is committed to realizing a global quantum-secure communication network.

Organizations eager to explore the capabilities of satellite QKD technologies are invited to contact us at [email protected].

About SpeQtral

SpeQtral is a pioneer in quantum communications, with a vision to build and deploy global quantum networks. SpeQtral develops quantum-secure products and services designed to protect sovereign and enterprise telecommunication networks against classical, as well as future quantum-based cyber-attacks on cryptography. Combining both terrestrial and space-based solutions, SpeQtral aims to secure the world's networks against the threats posed by the imminent quantum revolution and drive innovation in quantum communications that will serve as the building blocks for the future quantum internet.

For more information, visit: https://speqtralquantum.com/

