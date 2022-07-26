Sper Scientific Instruments Launches SANWA-AMERICA.COM, Bringing Sanwa Multimeters and Electric Measurement Instruments to the USA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sper Scientific Instruments has launched Sanwa-America.com , a new venture with Sanwa Electric Instrument Co. of Japan. Sanwa-America.com is the exclusive Authorized Distributor of Sanwa products in the USA. Sanwa has been a leader in electrical measurement instruments since 1941, and manufactures a full line of multimeters, clamp meters, voltage testers, light meters and more. Sanwa meters are used and renowned by professional electricians, mechanics, building and HVAC contractors, hobbyists, and manufacturers around the world.

Sanwa-America carries the full range of Sanwa products and maintains physical inventory in their Scottsdale, AZ warehouse, ready for immediate delivery. The Sanwa-America website contains comprehensive, detailed information and specifications on all Sanwa products, including user's manuals, comparison charts, images and buyers' guides. According to Henry Perlmutter, Marketing Director for Sper Scientific and Sanwa-America: "Sanwa-America.com represents the next stage of growth for both Sper Scientific and Sanwa Electric – It brings together Sper's longstanding commitment to exceptional customer service, with Sanwa's unmatched product design and quality – we think it's definitely a winning combination. The feedback we've received from customers so far has been tremendous, and many are just thrilled to learn that Sanwa products are now available in the USA from a reliable, manufacturer-authorized supplier."

About Sper Scientific Instruments, LLC.

For over 40 years, Sper Scientific Instruments has been committed to providing reliable environmental measurement instruments to help maintain regulatory compliance and provide safer work environments. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, our products include instruments for measuring air and water quality, light, sound, temperature, EMF, radiation, electricity, heat stress and more. Sper Scientific has satisfied thousands of customers and maintains a network of over 100 dealers and distributors around the world.

https://www.sperdirect.com

About Sanwa Electric Instrument Co., Ltd.

Established in 1941, Sanwa Electric Instrument Co. is based in Tokyo, Japan and serves major markets throughout the world. As a leading supplier of multimeters in the Japanese, Asian and European markets, Sanwa's expertise includes digital and analog multimeters, clamp meters, insulation resistance testers, earth testers, optical laser power meters, lux meters, cord testers, software and calibration instruments. Sanwa meters are renowned by electrical professionals worldwide for their accuracy, safety and durability. They are designed, tested and manufactured by Sanwa to rigorous standards at their ISO certified factories in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.sanwa-america.com

Sper Scientific Instruments, LLC

dba: Sanwa-America.com

https://www.sanwa-america.com

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Henry Perlmutter

Marketing Director

480-948-4448

[email protected]

