Speridian Earns National Approval as a NASPO ValuePoint Vendor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speridian Technologies today announced its formal selection as an approved vendor under the NASPO ValuePoint program, a significant milestone in the company's commitment to advancing public sector modernization across the United States. The contract, set to begin on September 16, 2026, will extend for a 10-year term, offering participating states direct access to Speridian's industry-leading digital government and IT solutions.

"Being selected as a NASPO ValuePoint vendor is a testament to our dedication to public sector modernization and the trust we've built with our clients," said Steve Middlekauff, chief business officer, Public Sector Solutions, Speridian Technologies. "Now the NASPO participating states have a new choice when they are looking for AI-enabled, intelligent systems that can empower their workforce to help more citizens."

NASPO ValuePoint, the cooperative purchasing arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), is renowned for upholding the highest standards in government contracting. Through its Lead State Model™, NASPO ValuePoint streamlines procurement for state agencies, providing access to rigorously vetted vendors and best-in-class solutions. For the 2026 contract vehicles, nearly 300 vendors responded across a variety of industries and 58 were chosen.

Speridian's selection follows a proven track record of delivering successful modernization, case management, cloud and digital government solutions to state agencies nationwide. Positive references from participating states highlighted the company's consistent delivery, modernization expertise, and responsiveness, all critical attributes for NASPO ValuePoint's vendor pool.

Speridian's comprehensive solution is anchored by CaseXellence, its flagship low-code case management and digital government platform. Key solution components include a secure SaaS platform, low-code workflow automation tools, modernization accelerators, seamless cloud integration, agile delivery, robust cybersecurity, and on-demand technical staffing.

About CaseXellence

CaseXellence is Speridian Technologies' AI-enabled, low-code case management platform designed to support complex program delivery across government and regulated environments. The platform allows agencies to digitize workflows, automate eligibility and compliance processes, and manage cases end-to-end — from intake through resolution — improving visibility, responsiveness, and service outcomes for constituents. Learn more at www.casexellence.speridian.com.

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model™. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts - offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

About Speridian

Speridian Technologies is a global consulting and technology services firm that helps enterprises and public sector organizations modernize operations, enhance customer experience, and accelerate digital transformation through advisory, implementation, and managed services. With deep industry expertise and capabilities spanning AI, automation, cloud, analytics, and enterprise platforms, Speridian delivers outcome-focused solutions that drive measurable business value.

For more information about all of Speridian's services and solutions, please visit www.speridian.com.

Contact:

Catherine Riedel

Chief Public Affairs Officer

312-209-0250

[email protected]

