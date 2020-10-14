Speridian Technologies launches Delinkure, a next-gen, analytical solution for the mortgage sector

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speridian Technologies, a global business and technology solution provider and an expert in FinTech solutions (https://www.speridian.com), today announced that it has launched an innovative and comprehensive analytical solution called Delinkure, offering Default Prediction Models that use Machine Learning (ML) to support Early Resolution and Loss Mitigation. Delinkure uses the most advanced AI-Machine Learning solution, using the Gradient Boosting and Random Forest testing methodologies yielding nearly 99% confidence in determining loans at risk.

"We help leading banks, non-bank lenders and servicers to manage their Delinquent accounts with cost-effective, intelligent solutions. Due to the current economic situation, forecasts predict mortgage default rates will rise and be between 7% and 15%, with losses expected to exceed 200 Billion dollars ending 2021. To efficiently handle this problem on a large-scale, we leveraged the power of automated tasks and advancements in machine learning to help predict and prevent loans from becoming Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)," said KP Hari, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Speridian Technologies.

Delinkure, the "cure for delinquency," provides two powerful modules:

Default Prediction by combining loan, borrower and external influencing data elements, helps to categorize the loan portfolio into High, Medium and Low Risk watch-list groups based on risk scores derived from ML algorithms.

Early Resolution works very closely with the Default Prediction tool, taking a particular loan as input and analyzing different workout options through a fully configurable rule-based intelligent workflow of questions. This expert system workflow also offers easy integration with call centers, intelligently routing the loan to the best-qualified loan modification agents for proper handling and easy resolution.

"Delinkure uses up to date, real-time, external data which allows for specific disruptive events like pandemics and political elections. Our rapid deployment process or as-a-service offering with innovative pricing models including "pay-by-the-drink" and gain-sharing, eliminate long-term projects and complicated agreements," added KP Hari.

About Speridian Technologies

As a global business and technology solution provider, Speridian and its 1,000+ business and technology experts help clients modernize their businesses through Digital Transformation. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with regional offices across the globe, Speridian has been at the forefront of CRM, ERP, HR, and CX Innovation since 2003. Our Next-Gen Solutions Practice combined with our partnerships with leading innovators such as Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon, UiPath, SAP, Google and Adobe has led to our proven track record of solving our clients' most pressing business problems with our unique, industry-based three-pillar approach: (1) business focus, (2) technology-fueled innovation, and (3) delivery excellence. To learn more, visit the Speridian Technologies website at https://www.speridian.com or connect with Speridian on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

