Sperling Dermatology Announces Strategic Partnership With Forefront Dermatology

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sperling Dermatology, a 3-location Dermatology practice based in NJ, is thrilled to announce today that it has partnered with Forefront Dermatology, a Wisconsin-based dermatology network with more than 175 board certified Dermatologists spanning 18 states. This partnership serves to facilitate Forefront's continued growth, serving as its entry point into New Jersey, and provides Sperling the resources to continue building out its footprint in NJ and beyond.

Dr. Shari Sperling and Managing Partner Ari Katz celebrate with their team of Sperling Rockstars after announcing their milestone partnership with Forefront Dermatology

Founded in 2016 by board certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling, Sperling Dermatology has been recognized as the fastest growing cosmetic dermatology practice in the country and the #1 performing provider of body sculpting services nationally, most notably CoolSculpting. Led by career sales & marketing executive Ari Katz, Sperling's differentiated platform is powered by unmatched marketing, technology and patient-acquisition capabilities. Sperling's unique angle is complemented by a renowned medical offering and reputation that has led to Dr. Sperling becoming the highest rated dermatologist on both HealthGrades and Vitals, with the practice receiving over 1,000 Five Star patient reviews in less than 2 years.

Sperling's multi-faceted strategy combines 12 providers across a 3-office footprint in New Jersey alongside New Jersey's first Mobile Spa, an innovative "straight to your door" mobile treatment solution introduced during COVID, aptly dubbed the "Sperling Sprinter". Forefront plans to leverage Sperling's unique brand development, marketing, and patient acquisition strategies not only in the New Jersey market, but also across Forefront's entire national footprint.

Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a healthcare transaction advisory firm, served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Sperling Dermatology in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

"At Sperling Dermatology, we've always aimed to differentiate ourself through cutting-edge marketing and sales strategies driven by a team of highly competent, best-in-class professionals," noted managing partner, and owner Ari Katz. "Coming out of Covid, we were at a crossroads in terms of navigating the next chapter of our growth. PGP's Ezra Simons expertly assembled an impressive number of highly qualified, interested partners with diverse approaches to the market. After evaluating several partners, it became clear that Forefront truly checked every box. As the leading physician-led dermatology group practice in the country with a national footprint and a growing cosmetic offering, we felt that Forefront offered us a unique opportunity to continue growing the Sperling Dermatology brand in New Jersey while working to build similar success stories in other markets. We could not be more excited for this next chapter."

"Forefront Dermatology is so excited to welcome Dr. Sperling, Ari, and the rest of the Sperling Dermatology team to our Forefront Family. We look forward to partnering with Dr. Sperling to expand Sperling Dermatology in the New Jersey Area along with integrating their proprietary marketing platform and expertise into our Forefront practices. Partnering with like-minded physicians allows us to maintain our values and focus on what matters most: our patients," said Forefront President, Betsy J. Wernli, M.D., FAAD.

On a beautiful June afternoon, in the waters off New York City, Sperling celebrated the company milestone aboard a beautiful yacht sailing just feet away from the Statue of Liberty. In addressing Sperling's staff along with some friends and family at the festive gathering, Katz shared the sentiment that he and his wife Shari hadn't merely set out to build a business, they were determined to build a family. "Mission accomplished," he concluded.

About Sperling Dermatology

Sperling Dermatology, a Forefront Dermatology practice, was founded in 2016 by Dr. Shari Sperling. Dr. Sperling founded the practice with one primary goal: to help all of her patients feel, look, and be spectacular in their own skin. Since then, Sperling Dermatology has grown to become one of New Jersey's fastest-growing and highest-rated Dermatology practices, and is gratified to have received more than 1,000 FIVE STAR patient reviews and counting. Sperling Dermatology has 3 physical locations across NJ, along with 1 Mobile Spa, and was recently acquired by Forefront Dermatology.

Dr. Shari Sperling, DO, is a board certified dermatologist who specializes in medical, cosmetic, laser and surgical dermatology for adults and children. She practices in Florham Park, Montclair, and Red Bank, NJ and is affiliated with St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

About Forefront Dermatology

Located throughout the East, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southwest and Southeast, Forefront Dermatology is a large and growing, physician-led, single-specialty group practice comprising 170+ dermatology practices. Forefront's community-based, Board-Certified Dermatologists and specialists provide best-in-class general, surgical and cosmetic dermatological care along with related laboratory services. Headquartered in Manitowoc, WI, Forefront's Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for conditions of the hair, skin, and nails to people of all ages and stages of life. Using innovative and proven solutions, Forefront's caring, Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists treat the total patient to help improve not only the condition of their skin, but also their quality of life. To learn more, visit www.ForefrontDermatology.com.

