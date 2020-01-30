Sperling Dermatology Records Several Milestone Achievements to Close Out Record Breaking 2019

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sperling Dermatology, LLC, headquartered in Florham Park, NJ achieved record breaking growth in 2019 and was officially recognized for several prestigious accomplishments by aesthetic industry leaders Allergan™ and BTL Aesthetics™. In Q2 of 2019, Sperling was formally recognized as the #1 CoolSculpting™ provider in the USA based on cycle-utilization data during that period. In December of 2019, Sperling was confirmed as a Top-3 CoolSculpting™ provider nationwide for the entire 2019 calendar year. Sperling was also recognized as the #1 EMSCULPT™ provider in all of NJ for 2019 and a Top-10 provider nationwide. Additionally, Sperling was counted among the highest rated Dermatologists on HealthGrades™ receiving over 800 FIVE STAR reviews from their patients.

Sperling, which currently operates 3 locations across NJ, leverages a proprietary sales and marketing process to fuel its 300% YoY growth, and has plans to open several additional locations in the near future. Ari Katz, Sperling's managing partner, is quick to credit his leadership team for achieving record-breaking success in 2019. "We are fortunate to have a spectacular team of experienced, talented and dedicated directors and office personnel who have made our growth possible," Katz says. "I am thrilled with the progress we've made thus far, and could not be more excited about what's to come in 2020. Our business model is designed for scalability and we believe this is just the beginning for Sperling Dermatology."

Sperling has plans to open its newest location in Red Bank, NJ later this month.

About Sperling Dermatology

Sperling Dermatology was founded in 2016 by Dr. Shari Sperling. Dr. Sperling founded the practice with one primary goal: to help all of her patients feel, look, and be spectacular in their own skin. Sperling Dermatology has grown to become one of New Jersey's fastest growing and highest-rated Dermatology practices, and has received more than 800 FIVE STAR patient reviews.

Dr. Shari Sperling, DO, is a board-certified dermatologist who specializes in medical, cosmetic, laser and surgical dermatology for adults and children. She practices in Florham Park, Montclair, and Red Bank, NJ and is affiliated with St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

