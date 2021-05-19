Sperm Bank Market Size to Reach $4.86 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sperm Bank Market by Donor Type (Known Donor and Anonymous Donor) and Service Type (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, and Genetic Consultation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global sperm bank industry was estimated at $4.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10737

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and rise in acceptance among people fuel the growth of the global sperm bank market. On the other hand, high cost and low success rate of treatment impede the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a sharp decline in the number of sperm donations, due to extended lockdowns across the world.

Most reproductive centers happened to restrict their daily activities. Also, several threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as adulteration of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases in due course of the treatment impacted the market negatively.

The known donor segment to retain its dominance by 2027-

By donor type, the known donor segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, generating nearly three-fifths of global sperm bank market. Simultaneously, this segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to advancements in cryopreservation techniques used in storage of donor sperms, and supporting government regulations for children born with donor gametes.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10737

The sperm storage segment to rule the roost-

Based on service, the sperm storage segment contributed to the major share in 2019, garnering more than half of the global sperm bank market in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in incidence of miscarriage in women, increase in infertility rate in both male and female, and surge in patient awareness toward effective & advanced fertility treatment, poor sperm fertility, low sperm count, and abnormally shaped sperms.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, had the major share in 2019-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America generated the major in 2019, holding nearly half of the global sperm bank market, and is expected to dominate by 2027. This region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to enormous male populace suffering through infertility and low-cost procedures for fertility treatments in the region.

Front runners in the industry-

· Cryos International

· European Sperm Bank

· Fairfax Cryobank

· New England Cryogenic Center

· Indian Spermtech

· Babyquest Cryobank

· California Cryobank

· Androcryos

· Nordic Cryobank Group

· Xytex Sperm Bank

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Fertility Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Fertility Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

IVF Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Menstrual Cup Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research