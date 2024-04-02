Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates Changes Name to SPERRY

New name helps position company in a more relevant and competitive way as it expands nationally and internationally

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, a leading commercial real estate firm specializing in the investment sales brokerage, leasing brokerage, business brokerage, property management and investment of commercial real estate, today announced that it is changing its name to SPERRY and introducing a new logo for its U.S. operations. For the company's international operations and expansion, it will be named SPERRY Global.

The new name and logo provides the company with a streamlined opportunity for more recognition, more acceptance, and more business. It will be rolled out immediately to its affiliates.

"The new name reflects not only the industry in which we operate but takes our increasingly competitive and diverse brand and positions us in a more relevant and competitive way," said Mark Hinkins, CCIM, FRICS, global president at SPERRY. "Today we are bigger, bolder, stronger, and better situated within the industry to grow and to be competitive locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally."

Hinkins went on to say, "We are aggressively and strategically looking to expand throughout the United States and internationally. Beginning this year, we are launching our master country franchise program in Australia, Vietnam and India and making them available for select countries around the world. SPERRY has the platform, collaboration, technology and culture to attract key brokerage offices and teams to the firm."

About SPERRY

SPERRY offers the highest level of leasing, investment sales, property management and investment commercial real estate services available through a thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practice. Founded by CEO Rand Sperry, the firm is headquartered in Irvine, California. Created for qualified experienced brokerage offices and teams, this value-based model allows the Affiliate to achieve national brand presence and collaborate with a network of Affiliates to compete with other national brands. For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com.

