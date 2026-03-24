SPESYN Launches ST3 on Kickstarter, Bringing Drill-Press Precision to a Handheld Power Tool

Empowered by 90° alignment, real-time depth sensing with 0.1 mm accuracy, and Adaptive Torque Intelligence, the ST3 redefines precision for drilling and controlled tapping.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPESYN today announced the launch of SPESYN Tool 3, a smart cordless power tool designed to make precision drilling, tapping and screw-driving more consistent. A Kickstarter campaign will go live on March 24, giving makers, DIYers and professional users early access to this new tool.

SPESYN Tool 3_Game-Changing Precision at Every Step

Drilling straight, controlling depth in blind holes and cutting clean internal threads are common workshop tasks, but achieving consistent results with handheld tools is difficult. Users often need large drill presses or separate tapping tools for accuracy, which can slow down smaller jobs and require different setups.

While traditional drills offer basic functionality, the SPESYN ST3 is engineered with specialized control for drilling, screw-driving and a dedicated tapping mode. It achieves 90° alignment through a precision mechanical guide, while integrated sensors and an LCD display provide real-time depth readings with ±0.1 mm accuracy.

Founded by robotics engineers, the team behind SPESYN spends much of its time machining parts and building hardware prototypes. "Many makers and builders rely on large machines or multiple tools to achieve precise results," said Sam Tsai. "SPESYN ST3 was designed to bring that level of precision into a compact handheld tool for everyone from hobbyists and homeowners to professionals."

The SPESYN Tool 3 Kickstarter campaign will launch at 9:00 AM EST on March 24, offering early supporters exclusive rewards and the opportunity to be among the first to get their hands on the tool. Visit the website for details and early-bird pricing: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/spesynlab/spesyn-tool-3-the-ultimate-smart-power-tool?ref=14mqvw

Key Features of SPESYN ST3

All-in-One Precision Tool

Integrates drilling, screw-driving and a dedicated tapping mode, with task-specific control and optimized output for more consistent results every time.

90° Precision Alignment

A detachable Front Guide Module (FGM) and dual guide rails help keep the bit perpendicular to the work surface, even on smooth materials such as tile or glass.

±0.1 mm Depth Accuracy

A built-in LCD displays drilling depth in real time with one-touch zeroing, helping users drill and tap blind holes accurately.

Adaptive Torque Intelligence (ATI)

The ST3 features a robust brushless motor and an electronic clutch powered by Adaptive Torque Intelligence (ATI). By sampling current up to 25,000 times per second, the system dynamically optimizes power delivery for any task - ensuring stable performance while providing the surgical precision to prevent material damage without sacrificing raw strength.

Modular and Expandable Design

An interchangeable Front Guide interface allows the ST3 to adapt to various bit lengths and drilling angles via specialized modules. In addition to official options like integrated dust collection, the system's open architecture supports custom-built jigs for highly specialized applications.

Portable Design and Material Versatility

The ST3 reaches a 20% to 80% charge in under 30 minutes (65W fast charging). From raw power for hardened metal to crack-free precision for glass and tile, the ST3 delivers professional mastery in a compact form.

About SPESYN

SPESYN is a hardware company focused on developing precision tools that make complex tasks easier and more reliable. Founded by engineers with backgrounds in robotics and hardware development, the company designs products that combine mechanical accuracy with intelligent control. SPESYN's tools are built to help makers, engineers and DIY builders work with greater precision, efficiency and confidence across a wide range of materials and applications. Learn more at www.spesyn.com.

Press Inquiries:

Sam Tsai

Head of Marketing, SPESYN

[email protected]

SOURCE SPESYN