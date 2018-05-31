SPEX Introduces Breakthrough Augmented Reality Headset Platform Designed to Provide Enhanced Vision in Precision Tasks

The SPEX™ HMD, on display at this week's Augmented World Expo (May 30 – June 1 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, booth #526), is a hardware and software platform combining the best of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features into an all-day wearable, head-mounted display.

The lightweight and comfortable mixed reality headset features a patented and adjustable Bioptic Tilt™ design, allowing for hands-free use and full access to native vision while supplementing that vision with panned and zoomed real-world images and video, imported images and additional external mission critical information. SPEX accomplishes this without overwriting or obstructing natural vision, allowing full situational awareness, higher work accuracy and greater safety.

"Our new SPEX HMD represents the evolution of our healthcare technology platform to now make it applicable to a broad range of commercial, medical and industrial applications," said Dr. Brian Mech, President and Chief Executive Officer, eSight Corporation. "SPEX is a proven hardware and software platform that enables application developers to rapidly deliver high-quality, mobile, mission critical applications."

The SPEX high acuity HD camera, combined with high-quality optics and rapid automatic focus, produces super vision that is better than the human eye is capable of on its own. High-resolution, fast OLED screens and custom display optics provide images at much higher contrast than AR systems with much better (3x) angular resolution than that found in VR headsets. Mixed reality objects created for the SPEX platform maintain contrast and are viewable under any lighting conditions. All of this is driven by an open Android® architecture running on a high-performance Snapdragon® processor.

"The value proposition presented by our headset and platform technology is second to none for several applications," said R. Bruce Ridley, Vice President, Business and Market Development for SPEX. "We are seeking application and development partners to provide their market expertise to collaborate with us in any number of ways."

Some of the applications envisioned for the SPEX HMD include:

Medical/Surgical – Helping physicians and surgeons deliver better patient outcomes, SPEX presents relevant images and patient data in the most convenient, comfortable and efficient location. The SPEX high-resolution and high-contrast camera system can help surgeons clarify areas of interest and improve the accuracy of their work.

– Helping physicians and surgeons deliver better patient outcomes, SPEX presents relevant images and patient data in the most convenient, comfortable and efficient location. The SPEX high-resolution and high-contrast camera system can help surgeons clarify areas of interest and improve the accuracy of their work. Field Service and Remote Expert Advice – SPEX is an ideal platform for improving the effectiveness, productivity and safety of field service and maintenance & repair workers. It enables two-way audio and video exchanges between remote, centrally-located, experts and technicians onsite in the field, in maintenance and repair centers or mobile within multiple large facilities.

– SPEX is an ideal platform for improving the effectiveness, productivity and safety of field service and maintenance & repair workers. It enables two-way audio and video exchanges between remote, centrally-located, experts and technicians onsite in the field, in maintenance and repair centers or mobile within multiple large facilities. Interactive Training – SPEX provides a unique platform for interactive training by combining video streaming and VOIP to and from the SPEX HMD with remote control of all features of the SPEX Super Vision camera and display system including zoom, contrast, freeze frame, autofocus, flashlight and others. A remote trainer can manage the experience for the trainee(s) from the next room or across the globe.

– SPEX provides a unique platform for interactive training by combining video streaming and VOIP to and from the SPEX HMD with remote control of all features of the SPEX Super Vision camera and display system including zoom, contrast, freeze frame, autofocus, flashlight and others. A remote trainer can manage the experience for the trainee(s) from the next room or across the globe. Manufacturing and Inventory Management – SPEX simplifies order picking, inventory control and precision assembly jobs by bringing the camera and display systems directly to the point-of-task for higher efficiency, accuracy and even safety. Transactions can be performed on the spot; orders and travelers can be accessed at a glance without losing situational awareness and while maintaining social contact and safety.

– SPEX simplifies order picking, inventory control and precision assembly jobs by bringing the camera and display systems directly to the point-of-task for higher efficiency, accuracy and even safety. Transactions can be performed on the spot; orders and travelers can be accessed at a glance without losing situational awareness and while maintaining social contact and safety. Mobile Security – SPEX brings more coverage and flexibility to indoor and outdoor security applications. Situational awareness is brought to a whole new level through the SPEX Bioptic Tilt and high resolution opaque displays that can be viewed in almost any lighting conditions. Bi-directional streaming video increases security by feeding live video updates, or images, from each team member, or from a central data bank to all mobile personnel.

For more information about the SPEX HMD, or to discussion commercial opportunities, contact R. Bruce Ridley at (bruce@spex-ar.com; 206-818-4701).

SPEX and Biopic Tilt are trademarks of eSight Corporation. All other trade names are the property of their respective owners.

