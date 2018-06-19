S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices Show Lower Default Rates For All Loan Types In May 2018

Three of the five major cities saw decreases in composite default rates in May 2018. Chicago and Dallas each decreased two basis points, to 0.88% and 0.80%, respectively. The default rate for Miami in May 2018 was 2.77%, which was one basis point lower than the previous month. The rate for New York increased two basis points to 0.92%, while the rate for Los Angeles increased three basis points to 0.62%.

The auto loan default rate has steadily fallen in 2018 and now is at its lowest rate since July 2017. Two notable trends so far in 2018 have been the consistently increasing default rates for both bank cards and for Miami. After seeing increases each month of the year, both reversed course in May, if only slightly.

"Consumers continue to pay their bills on time," says David M. Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "With the economy turning in good numbers with low unemployment, low inflation and gradually rising wages, consumer credit default rates are flat to down. Consumer borrowing has recovered from the financial crisis. Mortgage debt outstanding fell 12.6% from its early 2008 peak to the bottom in 2014; now it remains roughly 6.1% below the peak. Outstanding debt on bank cards dropped 18% from a May 2008 high to a low in May 2011. Subsequently, it recovered and is now about 1% higher than the peak seen 10 years ago. Borrowing for auto loans peaked in early 2005, before the financial crisis, then hit its low point in 2010 and has experienced a strong rebound. Currently, outstanding auto loans are almost 40% above the 2005 level.

"Looking ahead, there may be some concern about how long the moderate default rates can continue. Savings as a percentage of disposable income is declining. At the current level of 3%, it is near the low point seen in the boom before the financial crisis. While inflation remains low, wage growth is not very high and home prices are rising two to three times faster. Any rapid rise in defaults will wait for the next recession, whenever it comes."

The table below summarizes the May 2018 results for the S&P/Experian Credit Default Indices. These data are not seasonally adjusted and are not subject to revision.

S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices National Indices Index May 2018 Index Level April 2018

Index Level May 2017 Index Level Composite 0.89 0.92 0.86 First Mortgage 0.66 0.68 0.64 Bank Card 3.84 3.86 3.53 Auto Loans 0.93 0.99 0.85 Source: S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices Data through May 2018



The table below provides the S&P/Experian Consumer Default Composite Indices for the five MSAs:

Metropolitan Statistical Area May 2018 Index Level April 2018

Index Level May 2017 Index Level New York 0.92 0.90 1.01 Chicago 0.88 0.90 0.97 Dallas 0.80 0.82 0.67 Los Angeles 0.62 0.59 0.66 Miami 2.77 2.78 1.29 Source: S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices Data through May 2018

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

