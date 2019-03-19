Speyside Equity announces the sale of Western Industries Plastic Products to Littlejohn Capital

WINFIELD, Kan., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speyside Equity Fund I LP ("Speyside") announced today it has completed the sale of the Western Industries Plastic Products LLC ("Western") to LJC Investments IV, LLC, an investment vehicle controlled by Littlejohn Capital, LLC ("Littlejohn Capital"). Speyside has retained ownership of the EPG business unit, which has been integrated with Block Midland Group ("BMG"). Western is a niche technical manufacturer of large blow molded products.

Eric Wiklendt, a Director at Speyside, said, "We congratulate and thank the Western management team for their impressive execution of the strategy that we created during due diligence. We are very proud to have partnered with management at Western. Their creative solutions to extract as much value as possible during the completion of this deal was unparalleled."

Norris McLaughlin, P.A. served as legal counsel and Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Speyside with respect to this transaction.

About Western

With over 30 years of rich history, Western has grown to become an industry leading designer and manufacturer of premium blow molded finished products and components for a variety of end markets and offers one of North America's largest selection of large head capacity machinery. The company's end markets include the industrial, furniture, sports and leisure, transportation, and lawn and garden sectors and its products are shipped worldwide. Founded in 1987, Western is headquartered in Winfield, Kansas. Visit www.westernind.com.

About Speyside

Formed in 2005, Speyside employs an operationally intensive approach to investing in specialty chemicals, industrials, metal forming and food ingredients businesses. It targets companies with a history of strong revenue, a defensible position in their respective markets, and a core group of managers that can move the business forward. Speyside prefers situations where there are opportunities to leverage its operating expertise to improve financial performance and create sustainable long-term value.

Since its formation, Speyside has successfully executed numerous platform investments and add-on acquisitions using its own capital. This principal-driven investment philosophy and approach will continue in its $130 million institutional fund which closed in January 2016.

http://www.speysideequity.com

Robert Sylvester

Managing Director

855.233.5695

robert.sylvester@speysideequity.com

SOURCE Speyside Equity

Related Links

http://www.speysideequity.com

