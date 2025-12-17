SPG Announces Leadership Appointments Within Life & Annuity Division

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AgencyONE, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2026, Gonzalo M. Garcia, CLU, will assume the newly created role of Chief Advanced Markets Officer within SPG's Life & Annuity division.

This leadership transition supports SPG's planned consolidation of its life and annuity businesses, with AgencyONE, Brokers' Service Marketing Group (BSMG), and Business Underwriters Associates (BUA) coming together under a unified SPG Life & Annuity platform in March 2026. In his new role, Garcia will lead advanced markets strategy and large-case life insurance initiatives across SPG's Life & Annuity division, working closely with the life sales organization to drive growth and expand advanced markets capabilities. Garcia will continue to report to Jason Lea, CEO of BSMG and SPG's Life & Annuity division.

"Gonzalo is a universally respected leader in our industry with more than 35 plus years of advanced markets leadership. I am thrilled that he has agreed to take on this new challenge and help our entire life sales organization," said Lea. "Gonzalo will work closely with our entire life sales team on driving value growth with our top advisors. As we look further to building our advanced markets capabilities and large case life business, I can't think of a more qualified, passionate leader than Gonzalo."

Garcia will continue to support advanced markets and large-case efforts for AgencyONE but will no longer be responsible for day-to-day operational leadership or reporting functions.

"I am truly excited for this opportunity to lead our advanced markets platform and work side-by-side with our life sales team to grow large case and advanced markets business," said Garcia. "This new role enables me to capitalize on my strengths and the growing needs we have within the advanced markets space. I'm also thrilled to be able to work closely as a mentor and coach with key members of our life sales team."

SPG also announced that Cathy Neifeld, JD will take over as the Managing Partner of AgencyONE and be responsible for its day-to-day leadership. She will continue to lead all recruiting efforts and relationship management.

Cathy has worked in the insurance industry for more than two decades, spending her entire career at both AgencyONE and Potomac Partners Group, focusing on business development, advanced markets, and retail and institutional financing relationships. She is a seasoned industry veteran with ties to many of its most influential organizations, including The Forum 400, where she served as both President and Chairwoman, and Finseca, where she currently serves as a board member.

Please join us in congratulating Gonzalo and Cathy on their new roles.

About Specialty Program Group LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About AgencyONE

AgencyONE is a Brokerage General Agency (BGA) partnership with long-term industry experience. They are dedicated to collaborating with and empowering financial advisors to deliver responsible and holistic wealth and risk management solutions using insurance-based planning and high-level carrier relationships. By providing full-service back-office support including customized advanced planning strategies and case design, highly skilled medical underwriting, and personalized case management, AgencyONE enables advisors to focus on delivering extraordinary client experiences while ensuring financial security and orderly wealth transition. For more information, visit agencyone.net

About Brokers' Service Marketing Group (BSMG)

For over 50 years, the BSMG operations have delivered uncompromising support and service to financial service professionals and financial institutions in Life, Annuity, and Long-Term Care Insurance. BSMG maintains a long-standing and well-earned reputation for excellence in providing exceptional guidance to financial service professionals and financial institutions. BSMG offers a unique combination of programs that set them apart in the market, including their Risk Differentiation UnderwritingTM (RDU) platform for large complex underwriting cases, as well as access to Vive, a leading online multi-carrier term life platform. The firm's "Best-Interest" approach to annuities and retirement protection rounds out BSMG's core businesses. For more information, please visit bsmg.net

