SPG Strengthens Wealth Management Offering with Acquisition of Assets of AgencyONE

News provided by

Specialty Program Group

19 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

SUMMIT, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC, (SPG), one of the most successful and fastest-growing specialty platforms, announced that it has acquired the assets of Agency Two Insurance Marketing Group, LLC (d/b/a AgencyONE), a nationally renowned Brokerage General Agency (BGA) specializing in empowering financial advisors to deliver responsible wealth and risk management solutions through insurance – Life, Annuities, Disability, and Long Term Care.

AgencyONE has established itself as a trusted partner to a select group of independent insurance advisors and wealth managers nationwide who focus on planning and implementing financial strategies using insurance-based solutions designed to help secure their clients' families and businesses. By offering full-service, highly personalized back-office support, AgencyONE enables advisors to prioritize the client experience while delivering tailored solutions for financial security and wealth transition.

By acquiring AgencyONE's operations, SPG builds upon its acquisition of the assets of Brokers' Service Marketing Group II LLC, now operating as a division of SPG (BSMG) and expands its life and annuity distribution network.The AgencyONE team, lead by principals Dennis C. Bartos, Gonzalo M. Garcia and Cathy Neifeld will join SPG.

"We're thrilled to join forces with AgencyONE - as we continue to build out a national BGA network of like-minded, leading firms - something truly unique in the life and annuity distribution space," said Jason Lea, CEO of BSMG and head of SPG's Life & Annuity strategy. Lea added that "Gonzalo and his team at AgencyONE are recognized industry leaders and innovators in the advanced markets and underwriting space. I'm excited to get to work with the AgencyONE team to build our shared vision for a differentiated life and annuity platform."

According to Garcia, "Over the past four years, AgencyONE has explored several partnership opportunities without finding a firm that met our business objectives or values. SPG's recent acquisition of Jason's team at BSMG caught our attention. This move allowed SPG an entrée into the wholesale distribution of life, long-term care, and disability insurance, as well as annuities. My partners and I recognized that SPG aligns perfectly with our business objectives and commitment to serving our advisors' advanced planning and underwriting needs. We are very confident about the future success of this partnership and the growth and expansion it will offer AgencyONE. We are excited to be a part of the SPG Team."

By combining the strengths of BSMG and AgencyONE, financial advisors will benefit from expanded resources, advanced planning techniques, and enhanced access to insurance-based solutions.

About AgencyONE

AgencyONE is a Brokerage General Agency (BGA) partnership with long-term industry experience. They are dedicated to collaborating with and empowering financial advisors to deliver responsible and holistic wealth and risk management solutions using insurance-based planning and high-level carrier relationships. By providing full-service back-office support including customized advanced planning strategies and case design, highly skilled medical underwriting, and personalized case management, AgencyONE enables advisors to focus on delivering extraordinary client experiences while ensuring financial security and orderly wealth transition. For more information, visit agencyone.net 

About Brokers' Service Marketing Group (BSMG)

For over 50 years, the BSMG operations have delivered uncompromising support and service to top producers in Life, Annuity, and Long-Term Care Insurance. BSMG maintains a long-standing and well-earned reputation for excellence in providing exceptional guidance to financial service professionals and financial institutions. For more information, please visit bsmg.net

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

CONTACT: 
SPG Media: Chris Lamitola
Phone: 908-790-6749
[email protected]

AgencyONE: Lisa Mitchell
Phone: 301.803.7504
[email protected] 

BSMG: Jason Lea
Phone: 4017096238
[email protected] 

SOURCE Specialty Program Group

